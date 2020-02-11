Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotional matters will surface. Be prepared to deal with whatever pops up, and move on. Use any opportunity to demonstrate how you feel and what you want to happen, and you will get the help you need to allow you to excel. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be willing to give and to take. Travel, even if it's only a short distance. A new hobby or creative project, or getting out with friends will lead to new beginnings. The options that keep you active will bring the best results. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Do something unique, and you will find it enlightening. You can make a difference at home if you start renovations, redecorate or make a physical move that will eliminate problems that are holding you back. Act on your gut feelings. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It will be up to you to get things underway. Plan an adventure, visit an exotic destination or open your heart to someone you want to get to know better. Let your imagination flow and your free spirit dictate your destiny. 2 stars