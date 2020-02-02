Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Scour your surroundings, listen to what's said and make a fair assessment of whatever situation you face before you take action. Someone will try to keep a secret from you that could influence a decision you need to make. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your emotions will prompt you to make a premature move. Listen to reason, and consider your options. An offer that didn't grab your attention the first time should be looked at again. Concentrate on personal improvements, not trying to change others. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Speak up and share your thoughts with someone who will be affected by the decisions you make. Consider an alternative way of doing things if it will help keep the peace. Getting along with others will make your life easier. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You will feel good if you open your heart to those less fortunate or help a cause you believe in. Share your experience with someone you love, and it will bring you closer together. Romance is in the stars. 4 stars