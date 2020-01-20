Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take advantage of an opportunity someone offers. Now is not the time to be too proud to accept help. Something you say or do for someone will be enough of a payback to warrant what you receive. Be grateful. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may desire change, but first, take a closer look at the consequences. You'll achieve positive results if you do the groundwork to ensure success. Someone will probably shed some light on a dicey situation. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don't feel you have to make a grand entrance. Let your intelligence lead the way, and you will control the fallout from someone who is trying to make you look bad. An open discussion will help you maintain control. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Ease into change. Do your due diligence, and question the logistics and motives behind an offer. Before you accept, consider what you will have to give in return. Make a counteroffer, but be prepared to go it alone. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get pumped up and ready to take action. Share your thoughts and feelings to find out where you stand. Take the information offered and consider what's best for you. Connect with people from your past who can help you now. 5 stars

