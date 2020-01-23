Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep searching, and you will find what you want. Refuse to let anyone discourage you or try to push you in a direction that doesn't offer growth, satisfaction or the mental stimulation you require to fulfill your dreams. 2 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take the route that promises the best results. Do research rather than relying on secondhand information. Go the distance if that's what's required to get what you want. Say no to anyone pressuring you to be a gofer instead of a leader. 5 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You may be mesmerized by what someone is doing, but look further and you'll discover that you are best to put your energy into your ideas, not someone else's. Look at the possibilities to make things happen. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don't waste time; seize the moment, and use your skills to work for you. Don't let what others do consume you. Anger will not turn you into a winner, but discipline and hard work will. Let your success be your revenge. 3 stars