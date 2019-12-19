Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Too much of anything will lead to overreacting. Use intelligence to sort through concerning situations. Don't buy into what someone else wants you to do. Simply say no, and move on to what suits you best. Choose romance over discord. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change may be right for you, but if it doesn't work for everyone else, you'll be faced with opposition. Be willing to compromise, and be ready to offer incentives that will help you get your way. Surround yourself with supportive people. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You can have fun without being extravagant. If you shop, look for bargains and choose items that you can afford. It's lovely to be generous at this time of the year, but not at the expense of added stress. Romance is featured. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Situations will get blown out of proportion. Family dynamics will leave you in a delicate position. If you overreact, you'll have regrets. Gifts you create on a shoestring budget will be treasured by those on the receiving end. 2 stars