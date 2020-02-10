Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look for the less obvious, and you will understand what's possible. Leave nothing to the imagination. Add as much detail as possible to everything you do, including updating your appearance and your attitude. Build greater confidence in yourself and what you have to offer. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Strive to reach your goal and to help those who have something to offer in return, but don't take on the impossible. Someone will take advantage of you and your generosity if you are too accommodating. Accentuate love and romance. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Explore lifestyles and pastimes. A tweak here and there to the way you've been living will help you appreciate what you have already accomplished. An offer is heading your way. Be diligent, and take whatever comes to you seriously. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A change may summon you, but before you take off or sign up for something, tie up loose ends. Red-tape issues can hold you hostage if not handled quickly. Put a deal together or close a chapter in your life. 2 stars