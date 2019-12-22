Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don't make a physical change due to boredom. The result won't please you, and you will wish you hadn't spent the cash. Mix and match what you have, and you'll come up with the image you want to present to the world. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take a moment to reach out to someone you love and perhaps have neglected lately due to a hectic schedule. Make amends. Your gesture will help you find common ground and aid in making decisions that will be beneficial for everyone involved. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Looking and feeling your best throughout the festive season will attract attention and revive a relationship that has lost its luster. Information you gather will reduce uncertainty and help you avoid making an emotional mistake. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do something different. Enjoy the youngsters in your life, and make this festive season one to remember for everyone you hold dear. An opportunity to help someone in need shouldn't involve money; hands-on help is what's required. 5 stars