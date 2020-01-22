Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be more observant, and you'll recognize that you don't have to face or do things on your own. You've gained more respect and admiration than you realize. Take a deep breath, don't overreact and be willing to accept help. 2 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The less you talk, the better. Discussions will lead to confusion and uncertainty. Stay focused on what you want to achieve, and keep the momentum going until you reach your destination. Praise will be yours for what you complete, not what you say. 5 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take one thing at a time. If you overload your to-do list, you'll end up falling short. A good idea is apparent, but if you don't follow through, it will become worthless. Make what you say and do count. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Follow the path that feels most comfortable. Don't feel you have to follow what someone else does when you genuinely have your own ideas and ways to do things. Don't forgo feeling the passion; latch on to something that moves you. 3 stars