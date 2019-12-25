Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Share stories, ideas and plans, and you'll be offered suggestions that will encourage you to start preparing to make positive changes in your life. Getting together with family will be just what you need to lift your spirits. Romance is featured. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change of pace will do you a world of good. Getting back to your roots, listening to old-timers talk about the past and engaging in a little free-spirited action with the youngsters in the family will be memorable. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Dress up and enjoy the spirit of the season. Spending time with people you love will be uplifting and lead to thoughts about what you want to do next. Consider your options, and be open to suggestions. Romance is on the rise. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotions will surface if you don't keep busy. Participate in the festivities, and you'll feel a sense of belonging. Someone dear to you will offer an unexpected proposal that will lead to a unique opportunity and welcome change next year. 3 stars