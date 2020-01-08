Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let someone anger you. If something doesn't feel right, make adjustments and move on to something that is a better fit for you. Expand your interests, friendships and knowledge. A change will do you a world of good. 2 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Personal improvement, a change of plans or doing something with someone you love to spend time with will spark your imagination and push you in a direction that is conducive to putting an end to old habits. Walk away from manipulative people. 5 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a look around you, and make adjustments to the situations that are no longer to your advantage. Change your direction, update your way of thinking and consider where you should be mentally, physically and emotionally to reach your goal. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider who is on your side and who isn't. You will have to be careful who you share information with and how you go about making personal changes. Don't let anger step in and take over. Physical activity will ease stress. 3 stars