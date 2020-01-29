Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't leave anything to chance. Changes you make at home will not please everyone. Don't let an emotional situation end up costing you financially. Change can be useful, but it has to be done for the right reason and be within budget. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get out and about. Spend time with people who share your beliefs and opinions, and you will discover information that will help you expand on a plan or idea you want to pursue. Don't let someone negative discourage you. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Getting out of your typical environment will be enlightening. Sharing space with someone who is working toward a similar goal or lifestyle will be encouraging. Personal growth, love and peace of mind are within reach. 5 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Use your intelligence, knowledge and experience to bypass someone who is trying to lead you astray. Know in your heart what you want, and make adjustments that will ward off temptation and promote personal gain. Let go of the past. 2 stars