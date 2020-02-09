Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Prepare, and you will get twice as much done. Take an interest in what others are doing, and it will inspire you to make a personal change that will improve your attitude as well as your appearance. Romance is on the rise. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Interference won't make you or anyone else happy. Stick to your affairs, and you'll avoid a scene that can make you look bad. Protect your reputation, and honor your promises, regardless of what others do. Stubbornness will be your downfall. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don't set yourself up for disappointment. Do things for yourself, expect nothing from others and use your time to benefit you. A physical challenge will prompt you to take better care of your health and well-being. Romance will enhance your personal life. 4 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for a creative way to express yourself. Protect against illness or injury using proper diet, fitness and common sense. Don't pass up an opportunity to spend time with someone who can offer you information regarding your family background. 3 stars