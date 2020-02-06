Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An unexpected change will take you by surprise. Don't hesitate to become a participant. Love is in the stars. Plan something special, and it will have an impact on your relationship and your future. Romance and commitment are favored. 4 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take your time, think matters through and make decisions based on facts. Do your own thing, and give others the same freedom you want. Taking an unusual approach to whatever you do will provide you with the push you need to achieve your goal. 2 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You'll be on the move. Traveling and dealing with people from different backgrounds will lead you to new possibilities. Enjoy the change of pace, and embrace the unexpected. Let your intellect lead the way. Romance will bring you close to someone special. 5 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Go over personal papers. Changes should be considered, especially regarding domestic, financial or health matters. You can gain ground, but it will require you to take care of issues first. Refuse to let emotional situations interfere with making a stellar decision. 3 stars