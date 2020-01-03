Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Handle people carefully. Someone will be taking notes and eager to spread rumors regarding what you did or didn't do. Leave nothing to chance, finish what you start and observe who is watching you. Do your best, and be your best. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Expand your knowledge and your interests. What you come up with will be the stepping-stone to something that can help you get ahead professionally. Consider your motives as well as the motives of others. Don't share personal information. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get charged up and accomplish what you set out to do. A personal improvement you make will lead to possibilities that can contribute to your status or reputation. A celebration or surprise will require planning. Romance is in the stars. 4 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be careful not to upset someone you need on your team. Listen, make adjustments and follow through with your plans. Make a difference, and be part of the solution, not the problem. Handle legal and financial matters and contracts on your own. 2 stars