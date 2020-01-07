Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look your best, do your best and leave nothing undone or to chance. A calculated approach to whatever job you take on will help you get things done efficiently and on time. Celebrate your accomplishment with someone you love. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It's OK to change your mind if situations undergo reconstruction. Use your clout and your finesse to offer suggestions that will help alleviate potential mistakes or failures. Don't be afraid to run the show instead of just being a participant. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put more time and effort into self-improvement. If you try to change others, you will end up in an emotional debate that will be a no-win situation for everyone involved. Personal growth should be your objective. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Hidden matters will surface if you've been too vocal about what you are doing or how you feel. If you want to make a move, keep those closest to you informed, but no one else. Control your emotions. 3 stars