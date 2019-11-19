ARIES (March 21-April 19): Explore your options, pick up information, boost your qualifications or change your image to suit a new adventure. Branch out and see what life has to offer. A physical change will boost your confidence and push you to master something you enjoy. 5 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): An unexpected turn of events will end up surprisingly well. Getting together with someone who can offer you information or point you in the right direction will encourage you to make a move you weren't anticipating. Follow your heart. 2 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A heart-to-heart discussion will lead to new beginnings. You can resolve business or personal problems using charm and persuasion. Invest in yourself. You'll be able to turn one of your skills into a moneymaker. Do things right the first time. 4 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your mind may be on socializing, but it should be on work, money and success. An exciting proposal will lead to a partnership that looks like a good fit. Go over essential details first to avoid a setback later on. 3 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll be tempted to overspend or be too generous. You can't buy love and expect to gain respect. Be a straight shooter when it comes to what you want and what you are willing to offer. 3 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get out of the house to avoid tension or temptation. Attend a function that will give insight into trends or possibilities. Someone you connect with will offer you a deal that could change your life. 3 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A decision you make won't be accepted by everyone. When faced with opposition, rely on your charm to persuade others to at least try doing things your way. Romance is in the stars and will improve your life. 4 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A couple of adjustments to the way you live will help you feel more at home in your surroundings. It's OK to be different as long as your motives are honorable and you are willing to be responsible for your actions. 2 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put more thought into how you look, how you treat others and who you associate with. Traveling will be a learning experience. Make sure you have up-to-date documentation. Choose to keep the peace if tempers start to mount. 5 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take care of personal matters. Deal with authority figures, and put any issues that could interfere with your plans to rest. A past partner will have something interesting to offer. Reach out and see what's up and how you can be of assistance. 3 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't trust hearsay or take anything or anyone for granted. Go to the source, and find out the details firsthand. Put your money and possessions in a safe place. An unexpected financial or legal change needs to be addressed immediately. 3 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An unusual offer, gift or gain will take you by surprise. Don't let someone from your past interfere in your affairs. Choose to help people or organizations that interest you. Avoid indulgent behavior or promising more than you can deliver. 3 stars
