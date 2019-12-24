Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put your best foot forward. Let others pull out the best in you, not the worst. Show compassion and understanding, and you will be admired for your patience and tolerance. Let someone close to you know how much you care. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A short trip will be worth your while. The company you keep and the close bond you form with someone you don't get to see often will help you make a decision that can influence the changes you want to make. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A physical gesture you make will be well-received. Romance is on the rise, and spending time with someone you want to get to know better will lift your spirits. Someone you least expect will reveal a hidden opportunity. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don't complain about a change of plans. In the end, it will turn out to be in your favor. The suggestions you make and the help you offer will result in a close bond with someone you find remarkable. Take action. 3 stars