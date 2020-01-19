Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Participate in something you enjoy. Getting together with friends or relatives will lead to a change in the way you view your heritage. A reunion will reconnect you to someone you miss having in your life. Proceed with caution. 2 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Plan a trip or touch base with someone who inspires you to do and be your very best. Don't worry what others think, say or do. It's up to you to make decisions that will bring the results that make you happy. 4 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A positive attitude will lead to favorable outcomes. Talk to someone who can be instrumental in helping you change your life. Discuss how you want to move forward and the part you would like him or her to play. Romance is encouraged. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A dark matter will cause a problem for you. You are best to be honest and clear yourself of any connection to someone who tends to exaggerate or manipulate situations to suit his or her needs. Protect your reputation. 3 stars