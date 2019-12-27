Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change you want to make can be put in motion. Make all the arrangements to pursue your goal. Socializing will help you promote the new you and will help line up who you want to include in your plans. 5 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Talk the talk and walk the walk. Know what you are up against, how much it will cost and how best to proceed. Refuse to let anyone take over or deter you from following your heart. Choose love and romance over discord. 2 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a look at the past, absorb what's transpired and consider what's best for you moving forward. Protect against physical injury or taking an unnecessary risk. Focus on turning your dream into a reality. Put a plan together, and follow through. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't spend impulsively or give in to someone in hopes that he or she will do something in return for you. Be realistic; weigh the pros, cons and consequence of your actions; and do what's best for you. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Start the ball rolling. It's time to take a look at what's transpired and the options available to you. Having a sound plan in place can make a massive difference in the way you live from this day forward. 3 stars