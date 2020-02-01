Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll learn something valuable if you focus on making changes, interacting with people who have something unique to offer or spending more time reaching out to people in your life. Love and romance will improve your experience. 5 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't give in to demands made by pushy or manipulative people. Think for yourself, and do what you feel is in your best interest. Take pride in who you are, what you have to offer and what you want to achieve. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen to your heart, your intuition and the people you know well and trust to give you sound advice. Change is heading in your direction, and choosing the best path will determine how much you learn and grow spiritually and personally. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Let go of what is no longer working for you. Don't feel you have to take care of other people's affairs. Size up your situation, and make plans that will bring you happiness. Don't let anyone meddle or disrupt your plans. 3 stars