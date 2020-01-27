Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Fulfill any promises made, and get on with your day. Stay focused on responsibilities, tying up loose ends and helping someone in need. The more you do, the better you will feel. Personal growth will change your life. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It's up to you to bring about change. Stop waiting and start doing. Update your look, and search for new ways to use your skills. Offer solutions, and be willing to lend a helping hand. Something good will transpire. 4 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put more thought into job responsibilities. Don't count on someone to do the work for you. Expect someone to try to tempt you to do something that is indulgent or that could upset someone you love. Be firm and say no. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put in the time, and reap the rewards. Don't be shy if you have an idea or think you can solve a problem; speak up. Your input will cause some controversy, but in the end, it will lead to personal gain. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put a limit on your generosity. If you overspend, you will be left short when it comes time to pay your bills. Clear thinking should take precedence over impulsive action. Handle a challenge with care. 3 stars

