Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Evaluate your current situation. The year is coming to a close, and the pressure to make a lifestyle change that will improve your emotional well-being is near. Take stock of the past few years to consider your next move. Romance is featured. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let your emotions cause you to act irrationally. Look over your options, and you'll discover that you have more choices than you realize. You are better off going it alone than you are getting involved in a joint endeavor. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Primp and prepare for upcoming events. Reaching out to someone you haven't seen for some time will help you put unfinished personal business to rest. It's time to consider making a change that will enhance your outlook as well as your future. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Get out and have fun. Put your emotions on hold and your wallet in a safe place. Offering more quality time instead of spending a whole lot of cash on someone will be a much better option. 5 stars