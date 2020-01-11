Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If someone is in a snit, walk away and pursue your own happiness. Surround yourself with positive thinkers who share suggestions geared toward making the world a better place. Be the one to make a difference; explore, expand and experience. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Mull over what's happening in your life, and consider the best way to handle people who are trying to coax you to head in a direction that doesn't interest you. Sticking to your principles and your plans will satisfy you. 4 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Travel mentally, physically or spiritually, and you will find a path that suits your needs. Altering the way you approach life and how you deal with others, and fleshing out what you believe is right and best for you are favored. 5 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trust is best earned. If someone is being persuasive or using pressure tactics to push you in a direction that isn't your choice, back away. Physical activity will be a good outlet and stress-buster. Put your needs first. 3 stars