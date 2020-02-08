Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are in a good position. Make the move that will take you to your destination of choice. You are competitive and can make the most of whatever situation you face. Trust and believe in yourself, and turn a negative into a positive. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stick to what you know and do best. If you take a chance, it will backfire. Choose your words wisely to avoid offending someone. Take care of unfinished business, and avoid criticism. Socialize with people who put a smile on your face. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Honesty will spare you a lot of trouble. When in doubt, ask direct questions. Conversations should reflect what you want. If you aren't upfront, you can expect to be disappointed. Take charge of a situation that involves someone you love. 4 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Avoid lending or borrowing. Spend what you can afford. Money matters will put a strain on a relationship. Refuse to let something from your past hold you back. Look for an outlet or hobby that will ease stress. 3 stars