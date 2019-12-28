Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A social event will take you on an unusual detour that will influence the way you feel about life. The more you discover, the easier it will be to recognize what it is you want. Children and seniors will be insightful. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't let someone bully you. Make it clear what you are interested in doing and what you are not. End this year on a high note. State what it is you want, and enforce your will. Romance is on the rise. 2 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make decisions, and plan to follow the path that interests you. Change begins within and develops into something based on what's happened in the past, what you currently face and where you see yourself in the future. 2 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get together with old friends. Share your thoughts and feelings with someone you love. A look back will help you assess how far you've come, what you still want to accomplish and which way to head. Romance is featured. 4 stars