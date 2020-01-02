Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Expect situations to get blown out of proportion. You are best not to make a fuss or act on assumptions. Concentrate on personal improvements, positive attitude and taking care of your responsibilities in a timely fashion. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change you want to make will be more natural if you accept help from someone who understands how important it is to you. Don't jeopardize your health or take an unnecessary physical risk. Implementing practical applications now will bring more significant long-term opportunities. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stick to your game plan and refuse to let anyone interfere or meddle in your business. Be cautious when sharing personal information, passwords or sensitive secrets someone asked you to keep. Approaching a job innovatively will draw attention. 4 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): It's up to you to make a change. Don't pussyfoot around an issue that needs an adjustment. Flesh out any matters that could stand between you and what you are trying to accomplish. Put more energy into getting what you want. 2 stars