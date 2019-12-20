Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Rely on what and who you know to help you get what you want. Those closest to you will oppose some of your plans. Ulterior motives should be considered before moving forward. Take the path that will help you the most. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Surround yourself with supportive individuals who are interested in getting involved in your plans. A change that takes place at home or where joint money is concerned should be handled carefully. Be honest with yourself and others. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You'll be charged up and ready to go. Sign up for events that will expand your outlook, not steal your time and energy. A trip to visit old friends or relatives will be enlightening. Pay attention to someone going through tough times. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to take part in gossip or offer information that you haven't fact-checked. Rely on your ability to communicate clearly to ensure that you are trustworthy. Mix business with pleasure, and build strong relationships. Romance is on the rise. 4 stars