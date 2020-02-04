Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make a constructive change that improves your outlook. Participate in an event or start a hobby that brings you in contact with people who can enrich your life. If something different is what you want, it's up to you to make it happen. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Practicality will be necessary when dealing with career or financial prospects. Refrain from investing in someone other than yourself. Focus on what you are doing, and do the best job possible. Don't buy into a scam or look for easy money. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You'll get the wrong impression about someone if you make assumptions or act in haste. Choose to respond with affection and kindness instead of criticism, and you will offset a situation that can lead to a loss. Avoid joint ventures. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Concentrating on home, money and following your path will keep you out of trouble. Don't let everyone in on your secrets. The more you reveal, the more you will have to worry about the information being used against you. 3 stars