Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Participate in something that will give you a better understanding of what you can expect from someone you are partnered with or plan to work alongside. A trip or business meeting will take you in a different direction. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep your thoughts to yourself until you figure out what you are going to do next. Don't spend money you don't have yet. If you want to make a move or change, take a minimalist approach. Emotional spending won't solve problems. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take a moment to figure out what you want. Don't let confusion and pressure lead to a mistake. Fact-finding will encourage you to rethink your plans. Use your intelligence to counter emotional uncertainty. Don't leave anything to chance. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A personal change will boost your morale and give you the confidence to take advantage of an unusual opportunity that comes your way. Consider what's involved, and put your ideas to work for you. A relationship will benefit from loving care. 3 stars