Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep a level head. If you overreact, you'll make matters worse. Rely on your skills and your ability to pull things together quickly. Collaborating with a peer will make you twice as powerful when presenting what you have to offer. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Set the standard, and follow through with your plans. You can impress someone, but don't do so if it will affect your reputation. At some point, you'll be forced to say no. Cut your losses, and walk away from a bad deal. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Times are changing, but are you willing to make a move? Opportunities coupled with your creative ideas should help you make a positive change in your life. Someone you meet through education, traveling or networking will attract your attention. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Resolving an emotional issue will be much easier if you offer an enticing incentive. Aesthetic changes to your home will cheer you up and encourage you to host a gathering. A little romance will lift your spirits as well as your confidence. 2 stars