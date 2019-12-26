Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You don't have to say anything; in fact, it's better if you don't. Follow through with your promises, take action, bring about positive change and set personal goals that will encourage healthier relationships, better routines and reasonable goals. 5 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Speak up and take action if someone gives you a hard time. If you let someone take over and make decisions for you, it won't lead to happiness. Compromise is necessary for all relationships. Aim for equality. 2 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take the road less traveled. Let your curiosity and imagination manifest creatively. Consider what will set you free and bring you joy. It's time to make some decisions that will ease stress and bring out the best in you. Put health first. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Touching base with someone from your past will encourage you to make a positive change to the way you live and handle your cash, and how you move forward. Consider what you want, and turn your wishes into reality. Romance is encouraged. 3 stars