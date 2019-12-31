Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be honest with yourself and others when it comes to your New Year's resolution. If you want to make a change, do so openly and wholeheartedly. However, don't try to pressure others to follow you; do your own thing. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Align yourself with people who bring out the best in you, not those who put you down or hold you back. Concentrate on you, the things you like and enjoy, and the people you know you can trust to be supportive. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change is in your best interest. Listen to what others have to say, but do what's best for you. A direction that allows you to use your skills uniquely will encourage you to live life your way. New beginnings look promising. 5 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be careful when dealing with sensitive issues. Someone is likely to be deceptive regarding a situation that can influence a decision you need to make. Don't trust anyone but yourself. Make decisions based on your needs, not what someone else wants. 2 stars