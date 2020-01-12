Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don't lose sight of your passion. Where there is a will, there is a way to make your dreams and desires come true. Set new priorities and see what transpires. Physical movement will set you free mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Romance is encouraged. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change of mind, surroundings or people will set you on an exciting journey. Look for opportunities that won't leave you depending on others. It's time to run the show instead of letting someone dictate what you can do. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Muster up some energy to put to good use. Focus on home, family and romance. How you treat the ones you love will make a difference to what you discover about who you are and what you want out of life. 4 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stay put, and use your imagination to take you on an exciting journey. Spend time with the people who bring out the best in you and who offer the most encouragement to follow your dreams and to pursue your goals. 3 stars