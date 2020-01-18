Homeowners go nuts over squirrels

Dear Amy: We have just moved into a new semi-detached home and have not yet met the neighbor in the adjoining house.

We've noticed that there is a trio of plump and happy squirrels who spend most of their time on a small tree just outside of our window. Our yard and flower beds are constantly littered with hundreds of store-bought peanut shells. It is s a disgusting mess.

Amy, there is not a single moment that I've looked out the window and not seen a squirrel on our roof, tree, or lawn, and they almost always have a peanut in their mouth. They are also digging our lawn to bits.

It seems that our wall-sharing neighbor is buying peanuts to feed the squirrels, and by the looks of it, she buys in bulk!

Not only is this making a mess of our lawn, but I am worried about our children picking these up (we have two toddlers).

We were also looking forward to having a large garden in the summer, and although any garden can have its fair share of pests, this is over the top.

I think the neighbor should have to clean up the atrocious mess on our lawn and stop feeding these pests, but having that be our first-ever communication doesn't make for a friendly start.