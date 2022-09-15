What's killing North Iowa? Stroke

When experiencing a stroke, time is of the essence.

There are effective interventions, but the sooner they are administered the better.

"The first hour is the golden hour, and every minute counts," said MercyOne neurologist Dr. Alireza Yarahmadi.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2,447 North Iowans died from cerebrovascular diseases -- a category that includes stroke -- between 1999-2020. That is a rate of 79 deaths per 100,000 compared with the national average of 47.2 per 100,000.

Yet Yarahmadi noted that according to the AHA/ASA "Get With the Guidelines" database, MercyOne North Iowa's stroke mortality rates are actually lower than the nation and the state.

Yarahmadi said the higher overall rate of strokes in North Iowa is closely related to the aging population.

Data also shows women are more susceptible to stroke than men from age of 60 and up. According to the neurologist, "twice as many women die from stroke as breast cancer."

"Women generally live longer than men, which leads to more strokes because of lifetimes," said Yarahmadi.

Stroke is a condition in which the brain is damaged when blood flow is obstructed. Strokes happen when an artery feeding the brain is obstructed, the most common cause, or when an artery breaks and bleeds into or around the brain.

"The biggest thing with strokes is time, both with the time to get them to the hospital and to kind of get a final treatment," said critical care paramedic Wesley Hardy.

The easy way to identify signs of a stroke is to think of the term "BE FAST," according to Hardy. It stands for:

Balance -- Is the person having trouble standing or walking?

Eyes -- Is the person having trouble with their vision?

Face -- Does a person's face look uneven or droop on one side?

Arm -- Does a person have weakness in one or both arms? Does one arm drift down when a person holds them out?

Speech -- Is the person having trouble speaking?

Time -- If you notice any signs, immediately call 911.

"Sometimes people's strokes are pretty massive. You might have to go down to like intubation because maybe they are vomiting," said Hardy.

Both Yarahmadi and Hardy said there are three things a person should do if they are with someone experiencing a stroke: Stay calm, call 911, and make note of when the patient was last well.

"If so much time has passed, they can't give drugs to break up the clot in their brain. If it's a clot in their brain that's causing this and you either don't know the time or it's been like 12 hours, there's nothing that can be done," said Hardy.

The paramedic said the distance a patient is from a hospital can determine the type of treatment deployed. If a stroke happens close to Mason City, an ambulance will be sent out. If the patient is further away, a helicopter will be sent.

The Mason City Fire Department, which provides ambulance services, receives around 18 calls a day, according to Hardy. Typically one or two of those calls may be stroke related.

According to Yarahmadi, doctors use imaging tests of the brain to determine if a person is having a stroke and what type it is, and to look at the blood vessels or heart. From there, a treatment path can be determined.

Lifestyle changes can help prevent strokes. Doctors recommend not smoking, regular exercise for at least 30 minutes a day if safe for an individual, and losing weight. Turning to a diet rich in vegetables, fruit, and low in meats, sweets, and refined grains can also prevent strokes, Yarahmadi said.

Several medications can help prevent stroke. If your doctor prescribes a medicine, made sure to take it as directed, Yarahmadi said. He encourages patients to talk to their doctor or nurse if they cannot afford certain medicines and to learn about any side effects.

Hardy encourages North Iowans to call emergency medical services if they believe they are experiencing a stroke or other severe health issue.

"We can do a lot for you and help get everything started (for the hospital). We're not just ambulance drivers," said Hardy. "We're saving you time. You might not realize it."