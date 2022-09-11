What's killing North Iowa? A look at the top causes of death in North Iowa

As COVID spread around the world in 2020, news of death came with it.

Daily updates on the death toll and transmission rates were in the news and on social media. Stories of overwhelmed hospitals raised alarm, and fear of the virus and efforts to contain it changed our lives as the number of dead rose inexorably before surpassing 1 million lost lives in the U.S. in May.

Yet even as the coronavirus claimed hundreds of lives in North Iowa, more people died from heart disease and cancer.

Reporters at the Globe Gazette analyzed 22 years of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine the top 15 causes of death in our region -- looking at numbers from Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright counties.

A series of articles based on that analysis appears in the Globe Gazette this week. We'll tell you not only what is killing North Iowans, but how to recognize the warning signs of the worst maladies and what to do when they appear.

“The big push in like heart attacks and strokes is time. ... We are pretty huge at saving time,” said Mason City critical care paramedic Wesley Hardy. “A person can kind of help us save time, too, by saying this is the last time I saw them okay.”

"We have basically a predefined book this thick that says, 'in case of this and do this.' We can just go and do half of the stuff that needs to be done right away. We can do that in the ambulance without having to wait for a decision,” said Hardy.

North Iowans die most frequently from the same diseases that kill most Americans — heart disease, cancer, and strokes are at the top of the local and national lists. But according to the CDC data spanning 1999 to 2020, while the primary causes of death for North Iowa mirrored those of the rest of the country, rates here were higher than the national average.

The top cause of death both nationally and locally was heart disease, claiming 10,156 lives in a 22-year span in North Iowa. North Iowa averaged 328 deaths per 100,000 people compared with the national average of 187 per 100,000. That is followed by cancer at 7,645 deaths, or 247 per 100,000 -- exceeding the national average to 187 per 100,000.

Cerebrovascular diseases -- which include strokes -- were the third-largest cause of death at 2,447 lives claimed, or 79 per 100,000 over 22 years, higher than the national rate of 47 per 100,000.

However, there were outliers. For example, the data found atherosclerosis – artery blockages caused by plaque and fatty deposits -- was the ninth-leading cause of death locally but 20th nationally. It claimed 792 lives between 1999-2020, or 26 per 100,000 compared with the nationwide rate of 3 per 100,000.

In 2020, the latest year for which statistics were available, heart disease claimed 454 lives in North Iowa, a rate of 340 per 100,000. Cancer took 344 lives, or 258 per 100,000. In 2020, the first year of the pandemic, COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death, killing 266 North Iowans, a rate of 199 per 100,000.

The advent of COVID had a marked effect on life expectancy in the U.S., which dropped for the second consecutive year in 2021 after falling by nearly a year from 2020, according to a CDC report released last week. The estimated American lifespan has shortened by nearly three years, 79 years in 2019 to 76 just two years later, in 2021, according to federal researchers.

The last comparable decrease happened in the early 1940s, during the height of World War II. COVID deaths were blamed for about half the decline in 2021. However, there were also other big contributors, including drug overdoses, heart disease, strokes, suicide and chronic liver disease.

Many of the deadliest diseases in North Iowa share similarities in their prevelance. In 2019, 16.4% of adult Iowans smoked. Data from the Women, Infants, and Children nutrition program – better known as WIC – also shows 36.7% of the adult population in the state is obese. Centers for Disease Control figures show an average of 24.5% of Iowans abuse alcohol, among the highest rates in the country.

Those habits can lead to heart disease, stroke and cancer, along with diabetes, lung disease, and diseases of the liver and kidneys. All of those maladies placed in the top 15 causes of death in 2020 and over the last 22 years.

According to the Public Reference Bureau, Iowa is ranked 18th in the U.S. for oldest population, with 566,000 residents over the age of 65. As of 2019, 23% of Iowans were under the age of 18. An older population is more susceptible to many deadly diseases.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.