What's Killing Mason City? Heart disease

In North Iowa and the country as a whole, the biggest cause of death for the last 22 years has been heart disease. And North Iowans die of heart disease more often than Americans overall.

Heart disease claimed 10,156 lives in North Iowa between 1999 and 2020. North Iowa averaged 328 deaths per 100,000 people compared with the national average of 187 per 100,000.

"This is a consistent issue" said Dr. Fayez Siddiqui, M.D., of Interventional Cardiology at MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center.

Siddiqui said he diagnoses heart disease almost every day, covering a wide range of issues. Heart disease covers many heart-related issues. More than 140 types of diagnoses nationally can cause death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In North Iowa, there are 12 types of heart disease that have led to death. Siddiqui's focus is on hypertension, congestive heart failure and intervention.

Siddiqui regularly sees symptoms such as chest pain, high blood pressure, shortness of breath, palpitations, irregular beating of the heart, leg cramping when walking, dizziness and lightheadedness. All of these symptoms can be signs of heart disease and need to be tended to as soon as possible.

"We see a lot of our patients come in too late," Siddiqui said. Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, there has been more unease revolving around hospital visits, and some patients avoid making appointments to their detriment.

Patients with heart disease are at higher risk for COVID complications and long recovery times. These worries can cause indecision in patients about making appointments, but Siddiqui assures patients are safe to make appointments with their doctors.

For men, appointments are even more important. Heart disease deaths present more frequently in middle-aged men than women. Men ages 55-70 are much more likely to die of heart disease than women of the same age, according to the CDC. Men's rates trend on a slow increase starting in their 50s, while women experience a sharp increase in heart disease deaths after turning 80 years old. Despite the differences, the overall death rate for heart disease is largely similar between men and women.

Siddiqui suggests both men and women make regular appointments beginning in their 40s to check for signs of heart disease. It is especially important for individuals with a family history of heart disease to check their heart health regularly.

“What we have learned is what you do right now — because it’s a very slow process that takes decades to show up — makes the difference,” Siddiqui said. Eating balanced meals and exercising are important factors in avoiding heart disease later in life. He said childhood obesity can be a precursor of heart disease in the future, so eating good foods and exercising, as well as treating sleep apnea, is important in leading a healthy life. Nicotine exposure has also been linked to one-third of heart disease deaths, according to the American Heart Association.