What's killing in North Iowa: Cancer

One of the most regularly diagnosed illnesses leading to death in the United States is cancer. Cancer forms when the genetic compounds in our cells change. As they replicate, the cells can take over the body, leading to death. In North Iowa, cancer was the the second-leading cause of death between 1999 and 2020.

Between 1999 and 2020, 7,645 North Iowans died of cancer, accounting for 247 of every 100,000 deaths. That's significantly higher than the national rate over the same time period of 187 per 100,000 deaths. Cancer was also the second-leading cause of death in 2020, when it killed 334 North Iowans, or 258 cases per 100,000 deaths.

Cancer affects people in many ways. Whether they are personally diagnosed or friends or family members are afflicted, it has lasting effects on people's lives.

"Cancer PTSD is a very real thing" said Erin Runde, mother of Brooke Runde, who was diagnosed with nephroblastoma when she was 4 years old. "Even something as simple as a stomach ache can bring back all of the anxieties that came with treating her cancer six years ago."

Brooke went through chemotherapy, surgery and radiation, and today she is a healthy, happy 10-year-old.

Like Brooke, many cancer patients live in remission. Between 1973 and 2016, there were 8,600 cancer survivors in North Iowa, according to the University of Iowa's State Health Registry of Iowa/Iowa Cancer Registry. The registry states that two in five Iowans will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes. The most common cancers diagnosed in Iowa are breast and prostate cancer; the most deadly cancers in North Iowa are lung and colon cancer, according to Centers for Disease Control statistics.

Over one-quarter of cancer deaths in North Iowa are attributed to lung cancer. Tobacco is one of the most commonly known causes of cancer and has been directly linked to lung cancer, causing almost 90% of cases. Other known carcinogens North Iowans commonly come into contact with include: alcoholic beverages, acid mists, benzene (used in industrial chemicals, gasoline, cigarettes, sunscreen and some deodorants), engine exhaust, nickel compounds and the consumption of processed meat (red meat is a "probable" carcinogen). The American Cancer Society has put together a more comprehensive list of known carcinogens from trusted cancer research sources, including the International Agency for Research on Cancer, which provided the list above.

In North Iowa, the CDC begins to report cancer death data starting at age 30. The amount of cancer deaths rises steadily from ages 50-84; the most common cancers being lung, colon, pancreas, breast, prostate, kidney, esophagus, brain, ovary and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Seven of these 10 cancers are the most commonly diagnosed in Iowa: Pancreas, brain and esophagus cancer are less commonly diagnosed and more deadly.

The cancer rate in North Iowa is about 24% higher than the national average. Contributing factors to that rate may include: population of people ages 65+, higher-than-average alcohol consumption, higher-than-average tobacco consumption and the use of glyphosate (a common ingredient in Roundup) as an herbicide in fields from at least 1996-2016.

The Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit organization which includes a Tap Water Database, analyzes data from tap water throughout the United States for pollutants. The database also shares information about each pollutant and what its scientists consider unhealthy amounts of exposure.

"Legal does not necessarily equal safe. Getting a passing grade from the federal government does not mean the water meets the latest health guidelines," the EWG states.

The Mason City Water Department is considered in compliance with federal health-based drinking water standards. But according to current health guidelines, the groundwater contains eight pollutants that exceed EWG health guidelines, all of which cause cancer.

Of pollutant flagged by the EWG, radium, sits well above the national and state average. Radium is a radioactive element that causes bone cancer. It can occur naturally in groundwater, and is present in soil, rocks, coal, plants, and even food. While the legal limit for radium is 5 picocuries per liter, the national average rests at .46pCi/L. The state average is 1.21pCi/L, and Mason City's utility reported 1.46 pCi/L. The EWG health guideline is only .05pCi/L. Reverse osmosis filters are among the most effective filters for reducing contaminant levels.

Compared with other developed countries, the United States has few restrictions on carcinogens in foods, cosmetics, sprayed chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Cancer has long been a leading cause of death in the United States. The National Cancer Institute reports that half of all men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, and one in three women will be diagnosed.