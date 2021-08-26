WATCH NOW: What to expect with booster shots for COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County

For numerous Cerro Gordo County residents who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the time for a booster shot still won't come for a while, as federal health officials have said that the time frame for a third dose is eight months after a second dose.

But local health officials are already working through the logistics of getting booster doses of the vaccine to people who want it.

According to CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft, his department will likely go with a planned appointment system which means that when people reach the eight month mark, they can set up a time to get a boost dose though that could change as things progress.

"It’s not set in stone," Hanft said. "We will likely start with frontline medical workers and public health will be working with our partners."