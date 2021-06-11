WATCH NOW: CG Public Health director reflects on COVID-19 in North Iowa and what comes next

When did you as a public health department kick into an active planning phase to respond to the pandemic?

It was in early January (2020) when we saw what was happening in China and I still remember telling my family: You better get ready.

What did that initial planning look like?

We were starting to frame what this might look like and we were meeting weekly or every few days and meeting in person.

Anything you look back on from that initial planning period and think could've been done differently?

We learned pretty quick that we were building a plane as we were flying it. We’re not ready yet to sit down and talk about things we might’ve done differently. It’s important for people to understand that response takes a period of time before you begin to say we’re in recovery mode. My feeling about this report: It is an extremely important historic document. If you think about the 1918 Spanish flu, this after-action report will sit on the shelf until the next generation confronts a pandemic. For that generation, to have our notes and our lessons learned, that’s a big responsibility.

Are there moments from the first few months that still jump out at you even now?

