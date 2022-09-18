Understanding mental health key to suicide prevention

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness of a stigmatized and often taboo topic.

The goal of the National Alliance of Mental Illness is ensuring that individuals, friends and families have access to the resources they need to discuss suicide prevention and to seek help.

For those who've experienced suicide of loved one, other groups exist to help family members and friends cope.

“Mom and I turned to the Touched By Suicide support group. It’s a great resource for the community,” said Julie Fritz, an elementary school nurse who lost a brother to suicide in 2011.

“One of the ways that helps me cope is to talk about it. To share your story with other people. It’s therapeutic for me,“ Julie said.

She said people often feel bad for asking about her brother’s death, but she doesn’t want them to. “You asked a question and I answered honestly. He chose to take his life because he was mentally ill”.

Jim Fritz committed suicide on August 23, 2011, at age 42. Julie said her brother had battled depression for a long time and was like a yo-yo with his moods going up and down. He was divorced, had an 8-year-old daughter and a rocky relationship with a girlfriend at the time.

“He saw a therapist. He was on antidepressant medication—when he took them. When things were good he didn't take them and when things were bad he’d start taking them again. So that wasn't really a therapeutic help,” Julie said.

“Depression is a chemical imbalance in your brain. A pill is not going to fix somebody. A pill is just there to balance you out and stabilize things,” Julie explained. This is something she has learned after the fact.

She said she comes from a farming family and it wasn’t always easy for Jim there. His dad and younger brother just didn’t understand his issues. “Jim farmed with my dad and they butted heads a lot. I think that bothered my brother a lot,” Julie said.

“We had an okay relationship. Growing up as brothers and sisters, we used to fight a lot. I don't think you really appreciate your siblings until you get older,” Julie said. A time eventually came where she said she was always there, no matter what.

“He would have good days and bad days. I was always there for him, no matter what time of day it was. He knew he could call me,” she said. “But the day it happened he didn’t call.”

She said she finally called him and when he answered she knew something was wrong. Jim used alcohol as his coping mechanism. “But alcohol is a depressant, so that’s not really going to help the situation. We know that.”

She said after repeated questions of where he was at he finally told her, “When you find me sometime you'll understand.” As she was racing to Plymouth she said she tried to keep him on the phone and talking. She lost connection with him about two miles from his house. ”I just didn't get there in time,” Julie said. “I just never expected to find him dead.”

Jim had shot himself. She said he had attempted suicide before by overdosing on sleeping pills. That time he called her, telling her what he had done and she was able to get to him in time.

“At the hospital they gave him charcoal to deactivate that (pills), kept him overnight and sent him home the next day,” Julie said. “I feel the mental health system - it’s kind of a failed system. If we have a broken arm or have high blood sugar because of diabetes we’re going to a doctor and we’ll fix that. Our mental health is just as important as fixing a broken bone.”

“I don't think people realize that. They don’t understand that mental health needs are really great,” Julie said. But no matter how great the need, she said she doesn’t feel the system has improved much in the last 11 years.

“I don't feel we have enough mental health professionals here,” she said. “I don’t know if it's because of our location or there’s not enough providers that want to go into it.”

Julie said she had a unit on mental health when she was in nursing school and it never held a strong interest for her. “Because this has all happened I have a better understanding of it”

As a school nurse, she has unique insights. “I see a lot of things kids have to cope with that I didn't have to cope with. Times have changed a lot,” Julie said. “People don't have coping skills. So they will turn to drugs or alcohol. That’s their way of coping, because you can forget about it. But it's not going to go away.”

“People often don't want to get help because they are labeled. They think mental illness is a bad thing,” she said. “But it's not any different than if you have a heart condition, or diabetes or a broken arm. You just can't see it like you can a broken arm.”

Julie said she saw a counselor for a while to help herself get through the trauma of finding her brother.” I have to keep telling myself he was sick - not sick like you've got a cold - but depressed and hurting and sad,” she said. “So I've had to tell myself that was the choice he made and I've struggled with that for the last 11 years.”

“I’m never going to feel 100% okay. I don't feel a suicide is something you will ever get over,” Julie said. “He did leave a note, but there were so many unanswered questions. The biggest one is why, and we’ll never know. Hopefully he is at peace and he is not hurting any more”

Julie said she carries around constant reminders of the brother she lost. She wears an engraved birthstone necklace with angel wings as well as a semi colon tattoo that represents mental health. In literature, a semi colon symbolizes a continuation not an end. That is why it is used as a message of affirmation and solidarity against suicide, depression, addiction and other mental health issues.

A quote from Project Semi Colon sums it up best. "You are the author and your life is the sentence. Choose to keep going."