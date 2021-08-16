Residents line Mason City highway in favor and protest of vaccine mandates

Anyone traveling along Fourth Street Southwest in Mason City early Monday evening likely caught a glimpse of a two-sided protest of around 120 people in total that had planted its feet there.

On the north side of the road, those in favor of vaccine mandates for MercyOne employees touted themselves as "pro-science." On the south side, those against the mandate waved signs citing a belief in "the freedom to choose."

Pro-science attendee Jane Reinsmoen, whose daughter is a nurse at MercyOne North Iowa, proudly showed off her "COVID arm" after receiving a booster shot. "I just got my third," Reinsmoen said. Having immunodeficiencies, Reinsmoen said she does what she can to keep herself safe while also spreading information about the importance of the vaccine.

Christy Tass, of Mason City, said she believed the mandate to be un-American, noting an overall doubt about pandemic data. "It's funny how no one's died from the flu or pneumonia since COVID," Tass said. When asked if she thought masks actually contributed to the decrease in deaths, Tass stated she believed that the deaths actually occurred, but were listed as COVID-related. "You can't prove they weren't and I can't prove they were, but it really makes you think."

Suzanne Humphrey, whose daughter is also a nurse, has spent time volunteering at the CG Public Health vaccine clinic, which was previously located at SouthPort, and continues to donate her time to helping friends and neighbors get to a vaccine site. "It's just something we really believe in, but we want to spread the message in a peaceful, respectful way," Humphrey said.

Lisa Grouette is a Photojournalist for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

