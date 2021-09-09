Positive test rates for Cerro Gordo are up by about 4% in recent weeks

There's a bit of a give and take going on right now with COVID-19-related data for Cerro Gordo County.
In just the past two weeks, vaccination rates for the county have gone up by about 1.6% (per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data), which means that Cerro Gordo now has about 54% of its total population vaccinated as of Tuesday. Data from the state's Coronavirus.Iowa.Gov website has that number at 53.7%.
Over the same period though, the seven-day positive test rate in Cerro Gordo County has gone up by about 4% and is now sitting at 8% based on 78 total positive tests (per the state's data). In the past seven days, a plurality of the positive tests, 42%, have been for those who are 17 and younger. The next-highest positive test rate is 17% for people between the ages of 18 and 29.
"We're seeing substantial numbers increasing for the number of COVID patients that are hospitalized," CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft said on Thursday.
For counties adjacent to Cerro Gordo, Floyd and Wright are seeing the highest numbers right now.
Floyd’s seven-day rate is at 11%, based on 28 positive tests, and Wright’s is at 13%, based on 33 positive tests. In Floyd, the leading age group for positive tests is the 18 to 29 demographic followed by those 17 and younger. In Wright County, the reverse is true.
Winnebago is at 9%, based on 25 tests, while Mitchell and Hancock are both at 8% with 24 and 23 positive tests respectively. Franklin is at 5%, Butler is at 3% and Worth is at 2%.
Across Iowa, there have been 8,113 positive tests in the past seven days. There are about 578 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, 158 in ICU and there have been 30 deaths reported in the past seven days (as of Tuesday). Those not fully vaccinated account for 79.4% of hospitalizations and 88% of those in the ICU.
Hanft said that those numbers should send a strong message to people.
"If you're running around unvaccinated, your likelihood is... higher... of ending up in the intensive care unit with a tube down your throat because you need to be intubated. If that's not incentive enough, I don't know what else I can tell people. It's as simple as getting a vaccine," he said.
During a press conference this past week, Gov. Kim Reynolds said that "It’s obvious that vaccines are our best tool against countering COVID-19," and that the Delta variant is accounting for 99% of all new cases.
At the local level, Hanft said that the public health department is continuing to work on its messaging for vaccine opportunities but that things can be slow going.
"We're trying to get vaccines out there as much as we can but we're just not seeing a huge demand out there at those locations," Hanft said in reference to a recent clinic held at the NIACC campus. He did then point to a positive sign that people are continuing to show up to CG Public Health on Wednesdays and Fridays to get vaccinated at no cost.
Beyond calling on more Iowans to get vaccinated, Reynolds didn't have any policy changes or new COVID-19 mitigation strategies to propose.
In terms of best practices, Hanft said that it still makes sense for people to quarantine if they've been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
The CDC website explains: People who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after contact with someone who had COVID-19 unless they have symptoms. However, fully vaccinated people should get tested 3-5 days after their exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms and wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative.
Those who are unvaccinated should stay at home 14 days after their last contact with a person who has COVID-19 and monitor any potential symptoms.
"Quarantine requirements are still in effect," Hanft said.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.