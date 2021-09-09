Positive test rates for Cerro Gordo are up by about 4% in recent weeks

During a press conference this past week, Gov. Kim Reynolds said that "It’s obvious that vaccines are our best tool against countering COVID-19," and that the Delta variant is accounting for 99% of all new cases.

At the local level, Hanft said that the public health department is continuing to work on its messaging for vaccine opportunities but that things can be slow going.

"We're trying to get vaccines out there as much as we can but we're just not seeing a huge demand out there at those locations," Hanft said in reference to a recent clinic held at the NIACC campus. He did then point to a positive sign that people are continuing to show up to CG Public Health on Wednesdays and Fridays to get vaccinated at no cost.

Beyond calling on more Iowans to get vaccinated, Reynolds didn't have any policy changes or new COVID-19 mitigation strategies to propose.

In terms of best practices, Hanft said that it still makes sense for people to quarantine if they've been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.