New mental health service for North Iowa counties holding ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday

After several years of Cerro Gordo County Board members pushing to change mental health service providers for the county, CICS officially took over for County Social Services (CSS) on July 1, 2021. On Monday, officials for the organization are attempting to mark a new chapter with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The event is set to begin at 9 a.m. in the basement conference room of the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse at 220 N. Washington Ave. in Mason City.
A press release from CICS, which previously went by Central Iowa Community Services, noted that Cerro Gordo is one of four new counties that the organization expanded to, along with Hancock, Webster and Wright.
"CICS, a Mental Health and Disability Services Region that works with people experiencing brain health struggles and intellectual or other developmental disabilities, supports individuals and strengthens communities in 15 Iowa counties. The organization connects individuals to services that improve their quality of life," the release said.
In December 2020, the three supervisors on the Cerro Gordo County Board (Casey Callanan, Tim Latham and Chris Watts) unanimously approved entering into an agreement with 13 other counties as a part of the CICS mental health region.
However, the board members made the decision to switch in October 2020 when they voted to withdraw from the CSS region that Cerro Gordo County had been a part of since 2009, when Bob Lincoln, CSS' first executive director, helped bring together Cerro Gordo, Winnebago and other counties to pool funds and share resources.
When the withdrawal decision was made in October, CSS' current executive director, Mary McKinnell, spoke against the move. "I would really like to see these services continue," McKinnell said. "You truly are ahead of the curve in this county and I would truly be saddened to see you lose any of those services."
CICS' press release goes on to state that during the event, "organization officials will provide a description of CICS’s services, offer a tour of the facility and answer questions."
Those interested in services as well as members of the general public are welcome to attend.
