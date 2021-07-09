New mental health service for North Iowa counties holding ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In December 2020, the three supervisors on the Cerro Gordo County Board (Casey Callanan, Tim Latham and Chris Watts) unanimously approved entering into an agreement with 13 other counties as a part of the CICS mental health region.

However, the board members made the decision to switch in October 2020 when they voted to withdraw from the CSS region that Cerro Gordo County had been a part of since 2009, when Bob Lincoln, CSS' first executive director, helped bring together Cerro Gordo, Winnebago and other counties to pool funds and share resources.

When the withdrawal decision was made in October, CSS' current executive director, Mary McKinnell, spoke against the move. "I would really like to see these services continue," McKinnell said. "You truly are ahead of the curve in this county and I would truly be saddened to see you lose any of those services."