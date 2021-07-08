MercyOne North Iowa will require COVID-19 vaccinations for colleagues and staff

Per a new requirement, colleagues and medical staff for MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center will need to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Sept. 21, 2021.

That rule came in an announcement on Thursday from Trinity Health which has 117,000 employees in 22 states and is aligned with MercyOne North Iowa for human resource functional support services.

"The safety of our patients, residents, colleagues, physicians and communities is a top priority for us. The COVID-19 vaccine is the single most effective tool in slowing, and even stopping, the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives," MercyOne North Iowa Communications Lead Angie Anstine said via email. "As health care professionals, we are responsible for doing everything we can to end the pandemic and save lives in our communities."