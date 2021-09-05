 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center receives national award for stroke treatment
0 comments
alert top story

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center receives national award for stroke treatment

{{featured_button_text}}
MercyOne East Campus exterior 1

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center East Campus in Mason City.

 Lisa Grouette

This past week, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center had a reason to celebrate its treatment. 

In a press release, the health system announced that it had received an award from the American Heart Association for its work with stroke patients to make sure they get the most appropriate care based on national guidelines.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Per statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in every 6 deaths from cardiovascular disease were due to stroke. Those stats also show that more than 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke every year.

The data then goes on to mention that "high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, and diabetes are leading causes of stroke."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Five of the best exercises for stress relief

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News