MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center receives national award for stroke treatment

This past week, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center had a reason to celebrate its treatment.

In a press release, the health system announced that it had received an award from the American Heart Association for its work with stroke patients to make sure they get the most appropriate care based on national guidelines.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Per statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in every 6 deaths from cardiovascular disease were due to stroke. Those stats also show that more than 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke every year.

The data then goes on to mention that "high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, and diabetes are leading causes of stroke."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.