The end of February marked the end of American Heart Month, but that doesn't mean good exercise and diet shouldn't be practiced year round.

Every year around 805,000 heart attacks occur and 605,000 are a person's first attack, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Heart disease in the leading cause of death in America, taking almost 700,000 lives in 2021.

Dr. Richart Rattin, a cardiologist at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, said the key is knowing the symptoms of a heart attack and getting help as quickly as possible.

"Symptoms can be a little bit tricky," Rattin said. "Often we think of the grab your chest pain or (pain that) goes down your left arm or up to your jaw. Those kind of things are important and are classic, especially for middle age men."

He added that for some people, particularly women, elderly people and diabetics symptoms can include shortness of breath, back pain or fatigue.

“If you have symptoms of a heart attack, even if you are not positive it’s a heart attack, call 911 right away,” Rattin said. “Your local EMS can begin treatment faster than if you were to get to the hospital by car and those minutes could make all the difference.”

Rattin said some do not realize there are multiple issues people with heart disease can struggle with other than an actual heart attack. He compared heart attack to a plumbing issue clogging up arteries and blocking blood to the heart, but said there can also be electrical conduction problems, valvular heart disease or problems with the muscle itself.

Rattin said genetic factors can make taking preventative steps even more important for some people with a family history of heart disease.

"For those people it's going to be even more important because if we think about the risk factors there are things that we can control like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes. But the things that are genetic we can't control," he said.

A "widow-maker" heart attack, also known as a ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), is the most dangerous type of heart attack.

Some heart attacks result from an 80 to 90 percent artery blockage, while STEMI means the artery is 100 percent blocked.

"A widow-maker heart attack is a specific heart attack where it happens in that very first part of the heart or right after where it branches on the front of the heart," Rattin said. "It covers a big territory of the heart muscle and that's what makes it so dangerous."

Rattin said it's a good idea for anyone to learn CPR, but it's even more important for those with loved ones at high risk.

"One of the best things that can happen if a person has a major cardiac event if it includes cardiac arrest, bystander CPR is the best way to help," he said.

Find more information on how to help prevent heart disease at www.heart.org.

North Iowa History: The kids are all right Cheerleaders Caps and gowns Central School marble play Cheerleaders Comic burning Commercial class Driving instruction Grant Valentines Gym class Harding School hobbies Hooverkinder High school sales course High School students Industrial class Knitting hoover kids first day of school High School car check NIACC biology lab NIACC building. Madison Art for Leisure Time Madison art objects. School bus in car wash. Kids jump rope Roosevelt Elementary, kids make jelly Tetherball Madison Madison 6th MCHS LIBRARY McKinley 1st grade McKinley classroom McKinley Play Playground2 McKinley School child McKinley war stamps Monroe Cafe Monroe classroom Monroe manual arts Monroe pool Monroe teacher Playground Act Safety Patrol School board School nurse Sewing class Vaccinations