CICS looks to make 'smooth' transition with mental health services in Cerro Gordo County

Though CICS has been Cerro Gordo County's new mental health service provider for almost two weeks and the switch from County Social Services was planned since October 2020, Director Russell Wood told attendees of a ceremony for the organization on Monday morning that there's still work to be done.
"We’re working hard to get things up and running," Wood said.
According to him, one thing that has helped CICS transition in from CSS, which served Cerro Gordo for more than a decade prior, is staff staying on and other mental health providers in the area readily cooperating with the organization that has offices in 15 counties across the state.
"We’re familiar with the services available and the service providers available," Wood said. "(And) Cerro Gordo has been good to work with."
At the ceremony, three staff members introduced themselves to those in attendance: Jessica Crawford, who does coordinating work, Jen Sheehan, who's worked in jail diversion, and Starla Varrelman who said that she works to keep a continuity with clients. As for what that will mean for a resident in the county, Wood said it shouldn't change much.
"I don’t know that the everyday person would see a big significant difference. I don’t think we should be sitting in the basement waiting for people to come to us."
Cerro Gordo County Supervisor Chris Watts, who pushed for the change in organizational providers, said he also doesn't expect for the average resident to notice any changes in services other than that they may see some new options now available.
"We expanded services that we did not have like mobile crisis stabilization. It was icing on the cake by joining CICS because we gained some services," Watts said.
Before Cerro Gordo County Supervisors Casey Callanan, Tim Latham and Watts unanimously voted in October to withdraw from CSS to make the move to CICS, Watts said that they did consider forming a mental health region all its own for the county as Iowa's system involves regional management of local services.
"Basically, we wouldn’t have had the leadership to form our own region so we were looking at the perfect fit and the perfect fit was joining an existing region," Watts said.
One potential difficulty Watts pointed to, not just for CICS, but for other providers as well, is the passage of Senate File 619 in Iowa that includes new language related to funding and reimbursement for mental health services.
"(The) legislature came in and changed the way we do business. We are going to have performance based contracts beginning in January so we’re having to look at how that impacts what we provide," Wood said.
In terms of specific services, Wood said that what CICS provides is roughly divided into three categories: urgent, emergent and routine with a big part of urgent being crisis intervention. Under those other banners are services such as support for housing and short-term rental assistance, family support, medication management and response training.
"Our goal is to have more crisis services available to meet with people before law enforcement gets involved," Wood said.
Along with partners in local law enforcement agencies, Wood said that CICS in Cerro Gordo will work closely with organizations such as 43 North Iowa, which helps people with disabilities be fully integrated into their community, and Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare which offers a range of treatment and intervention options.
