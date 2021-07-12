CICS looks to make 'smooth' transition with mental health services in Cerro Gordo County

One potential difficulty Watts pointed to, not just for CICS, but for other providers as well, is the passage of Senate File 619 in Iowa that includes new language related to funding and reimbursement for mental health services.

"(The) legislature came in and changed the way we do business. We are going to have performance based contracts beginning in January so we’re having to look at how that impacts what we provide," Wood said.

In terms of specific services, Wood said that what CICS provides is roughly divided into three categories: urgent, emergent and routine with a big part of urgent being crisis intervention. Under those other banners are services such as support for housing and short-term rental assistance, family support, medication management and response training.

"Our goal is to have more crisis services available to meet with people before law enforcement gets involved," Wood said.