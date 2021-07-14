CG Public Health is holding COVID-19 and back-to-school vaccine clinics

As the school year approaches for residents across Cerro Gordo County, the health department is planning to run a series of public vaccine clinics throughout the area over the next month or so.
Wednesday morning, CG Public Health announced that it would hold vaccine clinics for COVID-19 as well as tetanus/diphtheria/pertussis (Tdap), HPV and meningitis for students age 12 and older in addition to parents, staff and community members.
"You do not need to have a child in school to take advantage of these clinics," the release noted.
The first clinic is July 14 at Lincoln Intermediate (1625 S. Pennsylvania Ave.) in Mason City and will run from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. The next clinic at Lincoln will be on Aug. 4 at the same time.
On July 20, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., CG Public Health is holding a clinic at the Vocational Tech Building (210 Second St. S) in Rockwell. The second clinic there will be Aug. 10 over the same span of time.
CG Public Health will also be at Clear Creek Elementary (901 14th St.) on July 21 and August 11 from 4:30 p.m. through 6:30 p.m.
"COVID-19 disrupted our lives, but vaccines are here and it’s time to take our lives back,” CG Public Health Disease Prevention Manager Karen Crimmings said. "We must take the opportunity this summer and get our kids back on track and get them vaccinated before they return to school next year."
The release from CG Public Health also included a reminder that students going into the seventh grade are required to show proof of receiving a Tdap and Meningococcal vaccine when they register for school. Students entering the 12th grade are required to show proof of receiving the Meningococcal vaccine when they register.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling (641)-421-9300.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.