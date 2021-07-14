CG Public Health is holding COVID-19 and back-to-school vaccine clinics

As the school year approaches for residents across Cerro Gordo County, the health department is planning to run a series of public vaccine clinics throughout the area over the next month or so.

Wednesday morning, CG Public Health announced that it would hold vaccine clinics for COVID-19 as well as tetanus/diphtheria/pertussis (Tdap), HPV and meningitis for students age 12 and older in addition to parents, staff and community members.

"You do not need to have a child in school to take advantage of these clinics," the release noted.

The first clinic is July 14 at Lincoln Intermediate (1625 S. Pennsylvania Ave.) in Mason City and will run from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. The next clinic at Lincoln will be on Aug. 4 at the same time.

On July 20, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., CG Public Health is holding a clinic at the Vocational Tech Building (210 Second St. S) in Rockwell. The second clinic there will be Aug. 10 over the same span of time.

CG Public Health will also be at Clear Creek Elementary (901 14th St.) on July 21 and August 11 from 4:30 p.m. through 6:30 p.m.