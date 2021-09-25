CG Public Health dispels local COVID-19 myths and rumors

The comment that you mentioned: "It’s no worse than the common cold." If you’re lucky, that’s what you get. And we know that there are some people who are asymptomatic so if you’re really lucky and you get it and you’re asymptomatic, you got the get-out-of-jail-free key. There are also a lot of people who get it and they don’t walk out of the hospital. There’s a broad swath in there.

So by not getting the vaccine, people run the risk of being one of those people who doesn’t walk out of the hospital. I’m not willing to bet my life on that.

One statement from the other day we saw: 'There is no COVID-19.'

Well that’s not true. People can say whatever they want. I think the bottom line here is this: You can go online and find people who will tell you just about anything... People need to be very careful where they get their information from. These are rumors or myths or things that people think they’ve read about and they want to otherwise define that as truth.